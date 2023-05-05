The high-profile search for a missing woman has shifted to the Central West.
Jessica Zrinski disappeared from Sydney about five months ago under suspicious circumstances. The 30-year-old has not been seen since.
On Friday NSW Police announced a major search had begun in dense bushland near Oberon.
Teams entered the Hampton State Forrest about 90km south-east of Orange. Work is expected to continue for three days.
It's unclear if anything of interest has been found. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
"Our investigators are conducting this search to find some trace that Jessica may have been here and will leave no stone unturned," Danny Doherty of the NSW Homicide Squad said.
Zrinski disappeared from Bossley Park in Western Sydney about 10pm on November 27, 2022.
CCTV shows the woman entering a Blue Holden Commodore at a carpark on Mimosa Road. Police believe it then travelled on the M4 towards the Blue Mountains.
"We believe Jessica may have entered or visited the Hampton State Forest sometime after she was last seen entering the Holden station wagon in late November 2022," Supt Doherty said in a statement.
"We strongly urge anyone who may know any further information on Jessica's whereabouts to please come forward. We want to find her and provide her family with much-needed answers."
PolAir, Dog Unit, Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, SES, and RFS volunteers and contributing to the search.
