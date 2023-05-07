Central Western Daily
Domestic violence attack on pregnant woman lands man in Orange Local Court

By Court Report
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
The woman was walking across Glenroi Oval when the man spotted her and attacked her. Picture courtesy Google Maps
A man who launched a vicious public attack on his pregnant partner, causing her to lose a front tooth as she tried to leave him, has been sentenced to jail.

