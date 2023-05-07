A man who launched a vicious public attack on his pregnant partner, causing her to lose a front tooth as she tried to leave him, has been sentenced to jail.
The Central Western Daily has chosen not to name the man in order to protect the identity of the victim.
The Orange Local Court was told the woman thought she was weeks into her pregnancy and was carrying a bag containing her belongings across Glenroi Oval when the man ran at her and attacked her.
According to court documents, the man saw the woman carrying her belongings about 11.40am on December 28, 2021 and, when he confronted her, he said: "What? You're trying to leave me? You gonna leave me? Every time you try to leave me I'm going to bash you."
He pulled her hair, kicked her and punched her, all over her body, causing a number of bruises and resulting in the injury to her mouth.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said one of her lower front teeth was permanently damaged.
Magistrate David Day said even if the woman gets orthodontic work done he has heard from some of his peers that there could be ongoing issues as she gets older.
"This is a particularly egregious example of domestic violence," Mr Day said.
"The victim was struck multiple times and kicked numerous times causing injuries.
"The use of the foot to kick people is very serious."
Following the exchange she picked her bag off the ground before walking towards a friend's house where she sought shelter.
The man followed her and called out her name saying, "every time you try to leave me, I'm gonna find you and I'm gonna hurt you." He then left the scene and a witness who saw the assault called triple zero.
One of the woman's friends also called for police and an ambulance to attend the house where the woman sought shelter about 1.20pm on the day of the attack.
She was taken to hospital where she was interviewed by the police at 3.07pm. She provided a domestic violence statement and showed the police her injuries including several significant bruises to her upper back and left leg. She was five weeks pregnant at the time of the assault.
Police arrested the accused about 3.45pm the same day. They arrived at his house and found him in the front room asleep. He was arrested and cautioned before being taken to Orange Police Station.
When he arrived, paramedics treated a one centimetre laceration on his hand at the police station. He said "no comment" to all allegations but said he didn't know the woman was pregnant.
The man initially pleaded not guilty but changed his pleas to guilty for charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation after a more serious charge was withdrawn on the day of the hearing.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said his client has since completed a three-month residential drug rehabilitation program and he also completed the Magistrates Early Intervention Program.
He said cannabis and methamphetamine were the main drugs of concern.
"[He] expressed significant remorse for injuries the victim received from his actions," Mr Pahalawela said.
Mr Pahalawela said his client was exposed to domestic violence when he was growing up.
"His mother is in court today and has confirmed that the domestic violence was significant," he said.
He said the man started drinking and smoking cannabis at an early age and began using methamphetamine when he was 17.
"It was an intense experience for him to give up that habit he had for quite a long time," Mr Pahalawela said.
Mr Pahalwela said his client has also since obtained work and, given the rehabilitation programs that have been completed, suggested his client receive a sentence that could be served in the community.
The man was already subject to a community-based jail sentence at the time of the offence and Mr Day said he had previous offences for violence on his record.
"He must have good prospects of rehabilitation because of his successful completion on MERIT and [rehabilitation]," Mr Day said.
"He's still at the age where he can move away from assaults and domestic violence assaults."
Although he accepted drugs played a key role in the man's offending, Mr Day said general deterrence would not be served by a community-based sentence.
Mr Day said there is a perception in the community that intensive correction orders are lenient but said those with more knowledge about the system know they are not.
"They are seen by the general population as very lenient, as having little benefit for the community," Mr Day said.
"That's not the case for people who actually know how they work.
"I don't think general or specific deterrence would be served what so ever, it would send a message that it's OK to punch and kick your partner and you won't go to jail.
Mr Day sent a firm message about where he stood when it came to such domestic violence offending and sentenced the man to 18 months of full-time jail with a 13-month non-parole period until June 2, 2024.
The man had been on bail when he appeared in court but after the sentence was handed down he was given a moment to hand his phone and personal items to his supporters before being handcuffed and led away to the cells.
He also gave the man a three-year community correction order for intimidation.
The man had also been caught driving with cannabis methamphetamine and MDMA in his system in Margaret Street on April 29, 2022.
Mr Day convicted him for that offence and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
Mr Pahalwela launched a severity appeal on his client's behalf in regard to the jail sentence and made a bail application.
However, Mr Day refused to grant the man bail but said by being held in custody the appeal would be heard sooner than if he was in the community.
Mr Day disagreed with Mr Pahalawela about the prospects of success in the appeal and said the most-likely outcome would be an increased penalty.
"There's a risk of him committing further offences on bail," Mr Day said.
