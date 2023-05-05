Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Melissa Shepherd in court for throwing tinned tomatoes at a woman

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tin of tomatoes was thrown in the heat of the moment and hit another woman in the head. File picture.
A tin of tomatoes was thrown in the heat of the moment and hit another woman in the head. File picture.

A tin of tomatoes tossed in the heat of the moment have highlighted a woman's need for anger management, according to a magistrate.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.