An internationally recognised doctor is heading to Orange to advance his fight against a "nearly unheard of" condition debilitating millions of people. He wants your support.
Obstetric fistula is internal tearing during childbirth without appropriate medical care. It causes permanent incontinence of urine or faeces, and leads to social ostracisation for many woman in Africa.
A fundraiser to provide services, training, and infrastructure in Tanzania, Ethiopia and South Sudan will be hosted in Orange this month by renowned Australian surgeon Doctor Andrew Browning.
"It is unheard of in Australia but more than two million women in Africa suffer with this debilitating and isolating condition," Browning said in a statement.
"For more than 20 years I have been privileged to operate on more than 7,000 women living with obstetric fistulas in places like Africa, India and Nepal."
The event starts 6.30pm on May 24 at DuntryLeague. It will feature drinks, canapes, and a two-course meal. Raffles and auctions for holidays across Australia will be held. Bookings cost $130 per person and can be made here.
Orange obstetrician Dr Ron Vaughan and retired Orange GP Sue Knox are organising the event on behalf of Browning's Barbara May Foundation.
"The foundation is an Australian-run charity established to help prevent obstetric fistula, and at the same time provide fistula repair through good, free, maternal healthcare," Browning said.
"Very importantly the Foundation is helping to train African doctors to undertake this vital work.
"This care is available simply because people, just like residents of Orange, donate money to help operate our hospitals across Tanzania, Ethiopia and South Sudan."
Bookings for the event can be made here. Browning will also sign books at Collins Bookshop at 11.30am on May 25.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.