'Devastating' condition brings Dr Andrew Browning from Africa to Orange for fistula funding

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Dr Ron Vaughan and ex GP Sue Knox are organising the Orange event on behalf of Dr Andrew Browning organisation Barbara May Foundation at DuntryLeague on May 24, 2023.
An internationally recognised doctor is heading to Orange to advance his fight against a "nearly unheard of" condition debilitating millions of people. He wants your support.

