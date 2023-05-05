Central Western Daily
Crime

P-plater arrested after allegedly leading police on two pursuits through Blayney shire

Updated May 5 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:08pm
A p-plater has been charged after leading police on an alleged pursuit on the Mid Western Highway.
A p-plater has been arrested after leading police on two wild pursuits across the Blayney shire on Thursday, with police alleging the man reached speeds of up to 180 kilometres-per-hour.

