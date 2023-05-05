One Orange principal says the school cannot wait to welcome up to 18 permanent teachers as it bounces back from past staff shortages.
The NSW government unveiled the first stage of its plan to increase public school teaching numbers on May 3, something that was promised during the election campaign.
That plan involves a commitment to move 10,000 temporary teachers into permanent positions by term one of 2024.
The first round includes schools classed as having high-needs students and communities with both Canobolas Rural Technology High School and Anson Street School selected.
Canobolas principal Brett Blaker said the changes continued a "positive" trend for the school.
"It certainly is a positive change. Appointing more permanent teachers helps to solidify our workforce," he said.
"In my time here at Canobolas Rural Technology High School, we have appointed more than 20 permanent teachers.
"We have a fully staffed school, notwithstanding that staffing had been a concern in the past."
Canobolas has 18 staff eligible to make the transition while Anson Street has 14.
Having a greater number of teachers employed on a permanent full-time basis would crucial for building and improving the staff-student bond, Mr Blaker said.
Also cited was increasing financial stability for teachers and its flow-on effects such as keeping them in area.
"The staff that will transition from temporary to permanent roles are already currently employed and are making a positive impact at the school," he said.
"This transition process reinforces the stability of our workforce and will enable our teachers to continue to build a strong rapport with our students.
"At the individual level, job security supports peace of mind and well-being, not least in personal finance, like being able to take out a mortgage."
Mr Blaker also praised the communication from the Department of Education during the process and said changes had already had an effect.
"The communication that has been shared with all staff members within the NSW Department of Education has been excellent," he said.
"There have been some positive changes implemented immediately which will have a positive influence on all students in NSW Public Schools."
