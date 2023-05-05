Central Western Daily
Education

Canobolas Rural Technology High School principal Brett Blaker welcomes NSW government teacher shortage plan

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
May 5 2023 - 5:00pm
One Orange principal says the school cannot wait to welcome up to 18 permanent teachers as it bounces back from past staff shortages.

