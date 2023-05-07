While some schools have embraced the rise of artificial intelligence, others have chosen to ban it from classrooms altogether.
But whatever side of the fence you stand on, one thing is for certain; the topic of discussion for teachers around Orange isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"If you follow any kind of high school Facebook group, everyone's talking about it," Orange Christian School's head of teaching and learning, Belinda Elliott said.
Having been a maths teacher for many years, Ms Elliott pointed out that while ChatGPT and AI may be new, the usage of outside sources to do your work for you is not a foreign concept.
"There's a free program online where you can type in an equation and it will churn out the answer for you. I've know it's existed forever," she said.
"But when I'm assessing mathematics, I'm aware that it's out there, but the type of questions that I'm asking my students, they're not just about getting the right answer. It's about your thinking, your reasoning, those critical things that you can assess."
There is a fear among some teachers, parents and politicians that students will use the technology to cheat on assessments that they can work on at home. For example, this could be achieved by inputting questions into the ChatGPT server in such a way that it would then give a passable answer.
As a result of this AI rise, the NSW Department of Education has taken to banning the access of programs like ChatGPT for students in all public schools.
"Before the start of the 2023 school year we blocked student access to generative AI applications, including ChatGPT, on student devices or using their own device on the Department's network," a spokesman said.
"The Department is assessing the guidance for teachers on the use of such applications in a learning environment. We take cheating in academic work and exams very seriously. Any student found cheating will be appropriately disciplined.
"ChatGPT remains available for staff use, as teachers use a range of reference materials in their everyday work to prepare engaging lessons and teaching materials."
But at Orange Christian School, they have taken a very different approach.
Ms Elliott said instead of banishing AI from classrooms, teachers had embraced it.
"You can take that approach of banning it, or you can take the approach that this is the reality, so let's train our students to know it, to know its strengths but also to know that there are weaknesses to it," she said.
"So how can we use it for good, rather than the thought that students will use it to cheat or write essays."
She provided an example of how a stage 6 history teacher at OCS had already started using it in their classroom.
Using the free version of ChatGPT, the history teacher entered in an essay question four times with different phrasings. She then created an essay based on what answers it gave.
"She displayed it on the board with students and got them to look at the answer and critically analyse the quality of writing that came out," Ms Elliott said.
"They're evaluating it and going 'it's missing this' and seeing that it's too general in the information it's giving.
"The students themselves were able to see that it's okay, but the quality isn't good enough to get those above C marks that you'd be wanting."
All of this isn't to say that the school would be okay with students turning in an AI-produced answer while crediting it as their own work.
"That's not new," Ms Elliott added.
"Perhaps it's harder to detect, but that also comes down to knowing our students. When you teach a student, you don't just get to know who they are, but their voice, be it written or spoken. It is obvious when a student has switched out of what is their voice."
Over at Charles Sturt University, pro vice-chancellor (Learning and Teaching), Janelle Wheat, confirmed that at the January meeting of the university's academic portfolio leadership team, it was agreed that generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, could not be used in the production of any content for student assessments at CSU. The only exception to this rule would be if the use of such software was listed as permitted in the relevant assessment item criteria within the subject outline.
"Many factors contributed to this decision, including that using generative AI tools to produce assessments limits our students from demonstrating their learning and ability to think critically," she said.
"We recognise our responsibility, as a university, to equip our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their future careers."
Students who use an AI tool to generate content for their assessment task when it is not permitted will be penalised under the Student Misconduct Rule 2020.
Ms Wheat said the teachers at the university also recognised the evolving role of AI in their profession.
"Part of this responsibility includes educating our students on the ethical and responsible use of these emerging technologies in professional practice," she added.
"For this reason, we are not entirely banning our students' use of generative AI tools in the production of assessments. There may be circumstances where generative AI is required to demonstrate the learning outcomes of an assessment or subject.
"This is an emerging area and we must continue expanding our knowledge, skills and strategies to address it. Professional development on generative AI and academic integrity will be available to staff throughout the year."
As for Ms Elliott, she said teachers and schools alike would be "remis" in ignoring AI and not equipping students to use it.
"I can see some benefits to it, but if that is the only thing they've got, it's not enough," she added.
