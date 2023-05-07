Over at Charles Sturt University, pro vice-chancellor (Learning and Teaching), Janelle Wheat, confirmed that at the January meeting of the university's academic portfolio leadership team, it was agreed that generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, could not be used in the production of any content for student assessments at CSU. The only exception to this rule would be if the use of such software was listed as permitted in the relevant assessment item criteria within the subject outline.