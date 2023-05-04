CSU Mungoes have gained extra enthusiasm for their game this Sunday against Woodbridge Cup heavyweights Manildra Rhinos after scoring their first win of the season.
Not only did the Bathurst men get the job done 34-18 against the Eugowra Golden Eagles but they managed to run away with the game in spite of a one-man deficit for much of the second half.
Daniel Kennedy's sending off 10 minutes into the second half threatened to prevent Mungoes from securing victory in the round three game.
However, it seemed to spark a resurgence in the visiting CSU squad as they found the try line several more times despite the disadvantage.
Coach and Mungoes lock Blake Armstrong said it was a gritty, much-needed success for the side.
"We knew travelling out to Eugowra was always going to be tough. To get out there and play with 12 men for the majority of the second half and still come away with the win was great to see," he said.
"It was especially great after we lost our first two games and losing a few guys to injuries. Getting out there and putting in that sort of performance was good.
"We showed a bit of heart towards the back end, and we also lost our five eighth [Ryan Thompson] to a concussion shortly after DK was sent off, so we had a few boys playing out of position who had to step up. They played really well."
Mungoes will need more of that positive energy when they take on the defending Woodbridge Cup champions Manildra.
The unbeaten Rhinos sit on top of the table through three rounds after putting on 139 points while giving up just 10 across that stretch.
CSU were humbled by Rhinos 38-4 in this same contest last year but Mungoes bounced back in their meeting later in the season to go down 34-24.
It's an intimidating squad for any side to go up against but if Mungoes bring the right attitude to the ground the Armstrong said they can make the Rhinos work for their points.
"It's a comp where anyone can get up on their day. This will obviously be tough, especially playing them at home, and they are the benchmark.
"They beat Oberon 7-0 and we didn't go so well against Oberon when we played them so hopefully we can turn that around and put in an 80 minute performance.
"A lot of the boys are first years and new to rugby league. A lot of them have come across from playing rugby union at Scots All Saints. Seeing those boys develop over the last three weeks has been huge."
The Mungals also got the job done on Saturday in their 36-8 victory over the Golden Eagles.
This Sunday's league tag game will be a rematch of last season's week one finals clash, where the minor premier Rhinos came away 36-6 winners.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.