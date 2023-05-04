Central Western Daily
Father-son entries for Hudson family at Orange AMSAG rally round

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
Mark Hudson's Subaru that he'll take around in this Sunday's Orange round of the AMSAG rally series. Picture contributed.
IT will be a father-son adventure at the upcoming AMSAG Orange Rally this Sunday for Bathurst's Mark and Harry Hudson.

