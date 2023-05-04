Orange's sky-high-and-rising domestic violence rates are in the spotlight this week. If you or someone you know is impacted the following services are available.
Government statistics reveal the Central West has among the highest abuse rates state wide. In Orange police responded to about 332 incidents between July 2021 and June 2022.
This equated to about 7.8 incidents per 1000 people, well over double the NSW average. Studies suggest as many as 60 per cent of victims do not report abuse.
"Everyone's experience of violence is different, and so is the kind of help and support each person needs, a representative for national service and information provider 1800RESPECT told the CWD.
Domestic, family, and sexual violence comes in different forms, including physical, emotional, financial, spiritual, social, legal, and reproductive, and can include stalking and neglect.
"It is essential that any person making a disclosure or seeking help for domestic, family, and sexual violence is listened to, believed, and referred to appropriate professional support.
"If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence .... you can contact 1800RESPECT or other state and territory based or specialised services."
NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 656 463) and NSW Sexual Violence Helpline (1800 424 017) also offer 24/7 phone lines and support services. Further information can be found at the above links.
The Orchid facility on Byng Street provides refuge and security for women and children in Orange. It is operated by Housing Plus and can be contacted here.
"First and foremost, it is a safe haven for women and children escaping domestic violence. It is purpose built using trauma informed design," the organisation says.
"We have listened to the ideas and suggestions of victims, our local key stakeholders, our staff and our local Aboriginal Elders in developing this design.
"Security and safety is paramount and have been built in from the very beginning. Apartments face one another, CCTV surveillance surrounds the property, security lighting and staffing 24/7 are just some of the security features."
On Tuesday Orange City Council voted unanimously to support a 16 day campaign against gender-based violence, citing rapidly increasing rates. Initiatives may include installation of banners at town entrances and partnerships with local sports teams.
Councillor Mel McDonell opened up on her personal experience with domestic violence as a "twice-survivor."
"We don't talk about it. We're getting a lot better as a society of talking about mental health, but with DV we're nowhere near that," she said.
"DV is not just physical, emotional, financial, sexual, and it's not as obvious as seeing bruises and broken limbs.
"This is something we need to raise awareness of ... I'm getting better at talking about my experience ... the more we encourage people to tell their stories the more people will realise it's everywhere."
The push was brought by Cr David Mallard. He said: "There are organisations [in Orange] doing great work ... What local government can do in particular is whole of community work to shift attitudes and behaviour."
Mayor Jason Hamling said: "The statistics are nothing to be proud of. They're the worst statistics. Any way as community leaders we can endorse that message that we do not accept domestic violence of any sort ... I support this 110 per cent."
Deputy Mayor Gerald Power said: "This is an epidemic ... it's something we really need to get on the front foot ... the last stat I read said Orange is leading Bathurst. We don't want to be proud of that."
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh thanked Cr McDonell for "bravely" sharing her experiences. She described the rates of abuse in Orange as "harrowing."
Orange Local Court devotes a full day each month to sentencing for domestic violence crimes. In December last year magistrate David Day hit out at the "shameful" frequency of offending.
"It's appalling ... we must make an attempt to break the cycle.The prevalence of domestic violence in this area is higher than anywhere else in NSW other than Quakers Hill," he said.
In September Orange Police told the Central Western Daily domestic violence is becoming significantly more frequent across the region. "Domestic violence is the most common crime that we attend," inspector Brett Smith said at the time.
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence will run in Orange between November 25 and December 10, 2023.
