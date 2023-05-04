Inmates plead guilty to six-on-one brawl behind walls of jail

Central Western Daily
Six inmates plead guilty to prison brawl at Bathurst jail

By Court Reporter
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 6:30pm
Six men who brutally bashed a fellow inmate while serving time behind bars have formally admitted to the act, with the matter now put before the district court.

