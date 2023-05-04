Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Earth First | Vandalism at Ploughmans Wetlands a real concern

By Neil Jones
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contaminated water at the Ploughmans Wetlands. Picture supplied.
Contaminated water at the Ploughmans Wetlands. Picture supplied.

The recent pollution incident in one of Orange's important constructed wetlands, where paint was dumped into a stormwater drain and entered the wetland, has drawn attention to the environmental impact of irresponsible and illegal disposal of chemicals and the threat, not only to the vegetation and wildlife, but also to the quality of water being harvested for domestic use in our city.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.