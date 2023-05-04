The recent pollution incident in one of Orange's important constructed wetlands, where paint was dumped into a stormwater drain and entered the wetland, has drawn attention to the environmental impact of irresponsible and illegal disposal of chemicals and the threat, not only to the vegetation and wildlife, but also to the quality of water being harvested for domestic use in our city.
Orange City Council recognised the important role constructed wetlands and harvesting stormwater can play as a source of water, and in the creation of a wildlife habitat and recreational resource in an urban setting.
Fifteen years ago marked the commencement of a series of wetlands on Ploughmans Creek, Coogal Park, Somerset Park and Brooklands Reserve and, more recently, investigation for another wetland in north-east Orange.
Major water storages at Spring Creek Reservoir, Gosling Creek and Lake Canobolas all have valuable adjoining wetlands and wildlife.
The abundant vegetation, mudflats and water provide a significant habitat for a wide variety of birdlife, frogs, reptiles and plant species.
In addition, pathways, boardwalks and tracks in the wetlands provide opportunities for individuals and families of all ages and abilities to exercise in a natural environment.
Children on bikes, parents and carers pushing prams, dogs on lead with walkers and joggers, all can experience the simple pleasures of outdoor recreation.
Such interaction with nature can reduce stress, improve mental health and well-being.
Unfortunately, all our wetlands are under increasing threat from the impacts of the very people they are serving.
Whether it be chemical pollution, as has occurred in the Ploughman's Wetlands, soil sediment deposition from adjoining land, off-lead dogs chasing wildlife, roaming cats killing birds, or plastic, glass and paper litter; they are all impacting on the health and sustainability of the wetlands.
In addition, widespread vandalism of information and interpretative signs, destruction of new tree plantings and trampling of wetland vegetation is on the increase.
Recent Council decisions to allow recreational fishing in the urban wetlands has resulted in increased littering, damage to reeds and threats to birdlife from discarded fishing lines and damage to nesting sites.
Greater public awareness and education of the role of wetlands, and the threats posed by irresponsible users, is desperately needed.
As a community, we must show greater respect for the environment, take ownership of the problems that have occurred and support decisions and actions to prevent further vandalism and damage.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.