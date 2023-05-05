Central Western Daily
Central West home-owners turning to solar amidst cost of living crisis

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
May 5 2023 - 10:00am
When Cherrie Handebo installed solar panels on her business in Orange, she started saving nearly $40,000 a year.

