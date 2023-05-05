When Cherrie Handebo installed solar panels on her business in Orange, she started saving nearly $40,000 a year.
So when she moved into her home in Molong a few months ago, it was a "no-brainer" to get solar panels installed on that roof as well.
"I'd been thinking about it for a while, a way to save a bit of money," she said.
"The bills on our business went from about $10,000 a quarter down to nothing really. We're lucky if we get a bill for $1000 a year now."
And while parts of the Central West are known for their cold winters - including Orange where snowfall is not out of the question - Ms Handebo added that "it doesn't have to be a blaring hot day of 40 degrees" for the panels to do the job.
"I know it'll save me something," she added.
"You know it's a benefit and something good that's on your house, so if you ever want to sell up, then that's a big factor for people."
Although the Molong woman got nearly 30 solar panels put on her roof, she did not pay any upfront costs - a factor she knows can be an issue for some. Instead, she will be paying roughly $120 a fortnight over four years without accruing any interest. Once the four years are up, there will be no more costs associated with the installation.
"The more the cost of living has gone up, the more people are thinking about it," Ms Handebo said on what she had perceived as a rise in solar installations on homes.
"What's happening going forward with the energy sector, you don't know what's coming around the corner.
"I think you'd be silly not to if you can afford. Who knows how much electricity will cost down the track."
Asked why she felt people were hesitant to get solar panels installed, apart from the initial cost, Ms Handebo pointed towards a belief there were lots of scam companies out there.
Jason Gowans from Sun Central Solar NSW has been in the business for more than ten years. It was also his Leeton-based business which installed the panels on Ms Handebo's house.
He agreed that scam companies had been an issue in getting people to take the plunge.
"Our industry has been plagued, especially in the early days, by shonky operators," he said.
"We know there are some operators out there who are dodgy, just like any industry. Promises were made about all sorts of things that were impossible to achieve."
He said there had "definitely" been a rise in interest from those in Orange and the wider Central West in recent months inquiring about installing solar panels.
"There's sometimes conflicting information. The inquiries are there, but there's a dire lack of education," he added.
Records for solar were set in Victoria, NSW and South Australia in the first three months of 2023, according to the latest report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).
