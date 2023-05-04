More than 600 people will descend on Orange this weekend for a celebration of women in business.
The popular Huddle event returns from May 5-7 featuring food, wine and entrepreneurial insights from no less than 11 guest speakers.
The three-day small business extravaganza gets underway on Friday, May 5 with an 80s cocktail themed trivia night at Orange Bowling Club.
That is followed by two days of side events including a breakfast forage at Printhie Winery before the main event featuring the guest speakers at Orange Function Centre.
Run by Sale Street store Jumbled, the event is all about empowering women in business.
Manager Jess Condliffe told the Central Western Daily that the event began as a way of connecting "lonely" small business owners during the most recent drought.
"We created it during the drought when we had a lot of small stores opening up because people weren't making money off farms," she said.
"We had a lot of people calling us for advice.
"We realised there were so many lonely people in the small business world. You could say a lot of friendships were formed in the first huddle [in 2020]."
Ms Condliffe said while the main focus of the weekend was to help and inspire women who are in business or thinking about starting a business, organisers wanted to turn it into a tourism boon for the city.
"It's a weekend of inspiration for kick-ass business women," she said.
"We have created an event that has a good combination of women's business stories and presentations.
"Ideally it is for small business owners, there is definitely a small business aim.
"We have also created some side events so that people will stay and spend some time and money in Orange over the weekend."
