Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
What's on

Huddle event promoting women in small business returns to Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 600 people will descend on Orange this weekend for a celebration of women in business.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.