Tyres and royals, it's not really a well known duo.
But this weekend the two intertwine somewhat when Tyrepower Orange owners Dell Ryan and Dave Varian mark the Coronation of King Charles III by shutting up shop on Saturday.
They've decided to close their doors on May 6 to honour the event, 70 years in the making.
Described by one of her staff members as "a royal fanatic", Ms Ryan couldn't disagree with that statement and is a self-confessed "royal buff".
A close follower and fan of all-things regal from the United Kingdom, she grew up during the iconic Princess Diana era.
And while she acknowledges Australia's past is "rich" and with varying complexities, she says the nation's connection to the monarch and that history can't be ignored.
"For so many of us living here today, that's what our heritage is. My family were convicts, they came out in the first fleet, and I'm sure they didn't want to come out or be here and torn away from their families either, but it is what it is," Ms Ryan said.
"[May 6 is] a way of acknowledging that this is our history and whether we like it, don't like it, or hate it, we do have a British history."
For me, I'm proud to call Australia my home and [Saturday is] a celebration to be able to do that.- Tyrepower Orange owner, Della Ryan on King's Coronation, May 6.
Ms Ryan said she can't imagine many other businesses in Orange will follow suit and opt to close this Saturday.
Although, the way she sees it, the King's birthday will eventually become a national public holiday and most Aussie business owners will shut shop in the near future.
The Tyrepower Orange owner said the other reason for taking the day off work is to ensure employees enjoy the day to themselves.
"I do look for reasons to give our staff a break and be able to shut for a full weekend, because we're short-staffed as it is and they work really, really hard," she said.
"They normally work most Saturdays as well, so when they announced The Coronation, I thought 'you know what, we're just going to have that weekend off."
The first time in 70 years that a British monarch will be crowned, Ms Ryan will visit Westminster Abbey virtually.
She'll tune in to the live broadcast from London on Saturday from 5pm.
"I'll sit and watch it, because that's what I do, but it's totally up to them how they spend their day; I'm just glad they'll get a well-earned break," she said in reference to the Tyrepower Orange crew.
"We've got a new monarch and in our small way, we respect that and the set of shoes and steps [King Charles III] has to fill are ginormous.
"Because if you're a royal buff then you know that the Kings have reigned for about 15 or 20 years, there was no 70-year-reign that somebody then had to step into.
"It's a huge thing to have to do and I think we've got such a rich history that I can't see the point in ignoring it.
"So, it's the ideal opportunity to celebrate that and for our staff to also get the downtime they deserve."
During the ceremony of King Charles III's Coronation, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
No coronation banquet has been held since 1821.
May 6 also marks the birthday of Charles' grandchild, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 - the eldest son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
It is also the anniversary of the death in 1910 of the new King's great-great-grandfather, King Edward VII.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.