When asked what she wanted to achieve in rugby league, Clancy Simmons didn't hesitate to say she wanted to play NRLW and represent Australia.
The young touch football, league tag, rugby league and even netball player recently led the West South West Suns to the under 12 NSW junior regional championship title.
She was one of six Orange girls selected for the representative squad and it's clear she's got her sights set on a further honours, perhaps even a full-time footy career.
It's not something female players could aspire too even a few years ago.
The growth of women's sport, be it NRLW, AFLW, WBBL or the Matildas has been undeniable.
We even have the FIFA Women's World Cup arriving on our shores this year.
It's clear the women's sport revolution isn't ready to sweep Orange, it already has.
With the winter sport season kicking off for all codes, our female athletes are leading the way and breaking new ground.
Rebecca Prestwidge was recently 18th woman for the Sydney Roosters victorious Tarsha Gayle Cup team.
Over at Orange Emus rugby club, female players are very much taking centre stage.
Round one was Ladies Day, fast becoming one of the dates to circle in the calendar, and the women's side are beginning to flex their muscles, defeating a strong Cowra Eagles side last weekend.
They even have an all-female juniors side the first time in their nearly 80-year history.
None of the above should come as a surprise with the club telling this masthead that the female program was propping up the club.
Orange netball continues to be a force with the Western Region Academy of Sport sides littered with Colour City players.
Orange Netball Association will be optimistic ahead of the NSW Junior State Titles as well after three of their teams took out titles in the regional carnival held in April.
And of course Phoebe Litchfield continues to pave the way for aspiring cricketers, making her Australian ODI debut and earning a well-earned Cricket Australia contract.
Back to touch footy and Suns coach Wayne Hill said it was clear female sport was the biggest opportunity for sports in the region.
"The biggest growth area of any sport is female participation," he told the Central Western Daily.
"There is plenty of opportunity out there for girls now, not just in netball but the four football codes. Orange, our region, we overachieve a bit."
Simmons herself got started in touch footy when her sister began playing and it is now a big part of her life.
"My older sister started playing and I just wanted to copy her. I have pretty much met all my friends through touch footy," she said.
Hill, who has only coached the men's game up to this point, said female players brought a unique approach to the game and were far easier to organise.
"This is my first time coaching girls actually so it was great to get a championship win with them," he said.
"The main difference is the energy systems that the girls bring. They are so attentive, they listen to instruction really well and they are just so full of energy all the time.
"They are so much easier to wrangle than boys. They are very organised, want to do things together and won't wander off by themselves.
"Yeah I have found girls much easier to coach."
