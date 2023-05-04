The Weekender List: What's on in Orange this weekend?

Need to know how to spend your weekend? We've put together this list of where to go and what to do. Got something to add? Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Studio Sessions- Clancy Pye: at the Corner Store Gallery from 6pm. These monthly(ish) performances celebrate the region's best young talent. Tickets are still available for $20. Check it out here.
Kent Eastwood at the Greenhouse: live in the cocktail bar on Friday night.
Pizza masterclass with Adrian From Arancia Pizza: Something for food and wine lovers alike, seeing a chef extraordinaire up-close. The group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy delicious fare prepared. Get more information here.
The Huddle Trivia: Friday night's event is at the Orange City Bowling Club. The dresscode is 80's glam. From 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Cost is $60 and includes a welcome drink, finger food and trivia. Get your ticket here. The event is only available to those attending The Huddle event on Sunday.
Mosaic Lamp Making Workshop: at Orange CWA Hall in Byng Street from 9am. This two-and-a-half-hour class This course will teach you how to lay tile (tesserae) as well as how to assemble geometric patterns. Make your own Turkish mosaic lamp by choosing a geometric template and following the directions! Tickets are $99.
The Twits: at Orange Civic Centre at 1pm. You've read the book, now enjoy the play live on stage. For ages five to 105. Tickets still available, get them here.
MumFest: at the Greenhouse from 5pm. This event celebrates mums in the Central West. Special guest Olympian Jacqui Cooper will provide an entertaining and inspiring evening. After the formalities Orange DJs Chris and Ben are hitting the decks. Tickets cost $75 get more information here.
Lionel Robinson at The Greenhouse: live in the cocktail bar on Saturday night with his cool blend of cocktail jazz and Latin lounge. He'll be combining original music with the classics you love.
The Huddle Heartbake Bites with Charlotte Rees: Join Charlotte Ree for Heartbake Bites, an intimate supper club full of heart. Centred around food and feelings, you'll share a delicious four course feast with strangers turned friends at the newly opened See Saw cellar door. Get your tickets here. The event is only available to those attending The Huddle event on Sunday.
The Huddle (The Big Event!): Described "as a kick-ass day to share with like-minded women. Prepare to be immersed in inspiration and expert advice from our hand picked lineup of favourite female entrepreneurs!" From 9am to 4pm (registration opens at 8:15am) at Orange Function Centre, Eyes Road Orange. Ticket includes lunch, refreshments and a goodie bag. Get your tickets here.
Mosaic Lamp Making Workshop: at Orange CWA Hall in Byng Street from 7.30pm. This two-and-a-half-hour class This course will teach you how to lay tile (tesserae) as well as how to assemble geometric patterns. Make your own Turkish mosaic lamp by choosing a geometric template and following the directions! Tickets are $99.
Got something to add? Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.