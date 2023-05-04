Work on Orange's newest roundabout has officially kicked off.
Transforming the intersection of Park and Shiralee roads from Thursday, the new work marks the beginning of the next stage in the $14.7 million Southern Feeder Road project.
The new work blocks access to the north and south sides of either road. Orange City Council says the detour arrangements are designed to keep traffic moving and away from the building zone.
"At this stage of the construction, there is east-west access for drivers through the intersection along Park Road, but no north-south traffic access across the intersection," council's infrastructure committee chair, Jack Evans said.
"This is a major piece of new infrastructure for Orange and council is asking residents and visitors to be patient while they get used to new traffic movements."
MAAS Group Holdings is the construction company heading this phase of the project. MAAS sent letters to residents in the area to outline the new detours in effect.
Residents and business owners on Park Road are advised to use Cecil Road when travelling to and from Orange's CDB.
They will not be able to turn into Shiralee Road.
For those located south of the intersection between Park and Shiralee roads, the only option is to use Pinnacle Road (via Shiralee Road) when heading between here and Orange's centre.
This traffic will not be able to turn into Park Road, with this new detour including Philip Shaw Winery visitors.
People located north of the Park and Shiralee construction zone will also not have access to Park Road and will need to use Shiralee Road for CBD travels.
The arrangements will stay in place until the roundabout's completion. A specific date for its opening is not yet confirmed.
The upgrades will link the existing Southern Feeder Road to Shiralee Road.
The new feeder road will reduce the need for traffic to use Anson Street as an arterial road, which Orange mayor Jason Hamling previously told the Central Western Daily was a "significant" move for the city.
"If you drive up Anson Street in the morning and afternoon there are three schools, so there's a lot of traffic for pick up and drop off, especially from buses," Mr Hamling said.
"This will take some of the traffic out of that, where residents can come across, not go up Anson Street, and use Woodward Street [instead]."
In mid-April, Mr Hamling said that "this time next year" was when residents should see access to the new project up and running.
"You'll see a roundabout here [the corner of Park and Shiralee roads], a new road to the railway and a new connection to Anson Street," he said.
