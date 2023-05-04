Snow in Orange - either you love it or hate it ...
... but there's no denying some of the incredible falls we've had over the last 10 years have made the city, and wider Canobolas region, look picture perfect.
This gallery from 2019 shows snow lingering on the hills of Mount Canobolas well after settling, giving our wine region given a distinctly different look.
While the falls in 2021 were some of the city's best in 40 years.
More snow is forecast for Orange and the region on Sunday as the city braces for a winter blast in autumn.
