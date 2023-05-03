Central Western Daily
Court

Bruce Ronald Hill put in jail after high-range drink-driving conviction

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 3 2023 - 6:30pm
A person with their hands cuffed behind their back. File picture
A boozy, "impulsive" decision to drive home from a funeral while drunk has landed a 33-year-old man behind bars for over a year.

