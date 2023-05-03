A boozy, "impulsive" decision to drive home from a funeral while drunk has landed a 33-year-old man behind bars for over a year.
Bruce Ronald Hill of Tyndall Street, Kelso, was sentenced to 18 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 26 to high-range PCA and driving while disqualified.
According to court documents, Hill was behind the wheel of a grey Holden Captiva travelling east along the Mitchell Highway in The Rocks about 9.45pm on February 17, 2023 with a female passenger in the centre rear seat.
Police stopped Hill for random testing and once he was asked for his licence, he said he was "about to get it back".
It was around this time police noticed Hill was drunk because he not only strongly smelled of alcohol, but he had glazed, bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words.
After he told police he had been at a funeral in Quambone, Hill was subject to a roadside alcohol test, which came back positive.
The court heard Hill was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.190.
While in custody, Hill told police he had about six Victoria Bitter longnecks, including one he was drinking while driving.
Police did further checks of Hill's licence by the RMS database, which showed he was disqualified for six months until February 17, 2023 for driving while suspended.
Hill's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Pahalawela, told the court during sentencing that while his client's criminal record "didn't entitle him to any leniency", he was remorseful.
"He acknowledges the danger to the community ... it was an impulsive decision, he had an argument and made the decision to drive," Mr Pahalawela said.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Cooper said the matter was made worse by the fact Hill was drink-driving without a licence.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Hill had completed 50 per cent of the Traffic Offenders Program before she noted his driving record, which included four instances of driving unlicensed, four cases of driving with drugs, one driving while suspended charge and one mid-range PCA matter.
With a non-parole period of 10 months, Hill will be eligible for release on February 25, 2024.
Once released on parole, Hill's licence will be disqualified for 12 months, before he has an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 48 months.
