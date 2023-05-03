Two Orange schools could receive up to an additional 32 permanent teachers by term three as part of the first round of education reforms.
Premier Chris Minns confirmed on Wednesday, May 3 around 1400 temporary staff would be eligible for permanency across 250 schools.
The move follows a Labor election commitment to make 10,000 temporary teaching staff permanent in public schools.
The Department of Education told the Central Western Daily Anson Street School has 14 staff eligible while Canobolas Rural Technology High School has 18.
Both schools were included in the first round, which prioritises those serving "high-need" students and communities.
To be eligible staff, including non-teaching personnel, need to have worked at a single school for at least three years.
Principals have been informed this week with a start date for eligible staff locked in for day one, term three.
The government has set a target date of term one 2024 for all 10,000 staff to be in place.
Minister for education Prue Car described the move as a "first step".
"Getting a permanent position in school will provide that teacher with security and peace of mind allowing them to do the job that the love which is teaching your children," she said.
"This is the first step to delivering on our promise. We want to send a message to teachers that they are valued and appreciated for the important work they do.
"I am so happy to be able to bring about such positive change within the first weeks of my taking on the job as the state's education minister."
Mr Minns pointed to job security as a key strategy to fixing the teaching crisis.
"The people teaching our kids deserve to know they'll have a job next term or next year," he said.
"For young teachers without a permanent position, it makes it more difficult to get a home loan and lay down roots.
"This will give teachers the job security they need to stay in the profession and help turn around teacher shortages.
"The casualisation of teaching has forced thousands of talented teachers to leave the profession.
"The parents and students of NSW deserve a government that will take decisive action to help our schools and kids."
