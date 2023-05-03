Central Western Daily
David Fardell in Orange Local Court after starting fight at Metropolitan Hotel during Christmas Party

By Court Reporter
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
The man and a co-accused took exception to some young men who were attempting to sell drugs at "their local". File picture
A solicitor has described his client as an angry man who blows up "like a second-hand lawn mower" and throws punches "like an old woman throwing a hand bag" when the man faced court for a charge of affray.

