A solicitor has described his client as an angry man who blows up "like a second-hand lawn mower" and throws punches "like an old woman throwing a hand bag" when the man faced court for a charge of affray.
David Craig Fardell, 56, of James Sheahan Drive, pleaded guilty to the charge and was described as the instigator of a fight at the Metropolitan Hotel on December 10, 2022.
The melee resulted in a young man beaten up and another being dragged outside on his back.
Solicitor Simon Long handed up a refence from Fardell's church pastor and said his client was a truck driver and accepted the account of the events provided to the court, saying he entered a guilty plea after the "facts" were finalised.
"I'm instructed he was completely off his head," Mr Long said.
"It was the usual drunken rubbish that takes place in pubs after midnight."
He said Fardell's attitude was the pub was "his local and he would carry on how he likes" but his arrest and seeing his behaviour on the hotel's CCTV footage was a wake up call.
"He's stayed off the grog since then, he was the main instigator in this show," Mr Long said.
The court was told Fardell's friends were arguing with some young men, who they didn't know, at the pub when Fardell took the dispute to the next level.
"While the others were arguing he came in blowing up like a second-hand lawn mower," Mr Long said.
He continued on, adding Fadell then started throwing punches and said he had watched the CCTV of the fight with Fardell and Fardell's wife.
"It was more like an old woman throwing a hand bag," he said of the punches Fardell threw at one of the young men.
"It was just disgraceful behaviour. He was just too old to be carrying on like this."
According to court documents, Fardell and a co-accused, who is yet to be sentenced, were drinking at the Metro with a number of friends at a Christmas Party last year.
The two men considered the hotel their "local" and were familiar with a number of patrons and staff that frequent the premises.
However, about 1.30am a group of four younger males, who they didn't know, entered the hotel.
An argument arose between the co-accused and one of those younger men who it was alleged had approached a number of patrons outside about buying drugs.
Fardell and the co-accused refused and said they didn't want the sale of drugs in "their pub".
One of the younger men told the co-accused that his friend was going to "hurt him" for an unknown reason so the co-accused sought out the friend and confronted him.
They then began to argue about the drugs and whether they would fight.
A couple of friends on both sides unsuccessfully tried to deescalate the situation before Fardell approached the group and said: "If you guys wanna blue we'll blue outside come on f--k ya's."
"I meant the whole f---ing lot of us. I'll take ya's all on."
He then punched the man his friend had been arguing with in the jaw area and continued to throw a flurry of punches while the younger man put his arms up to protect himself.
Fardell was restrained by another of the younger men and the co-accused punched the young man he had been arguing with in the jaw and again in the face.
The same young man was thrown to the ground by another friend and when he got up he was repeatedly punched in the chest and jaw again by the co-accused.
Fardell said: "Get the f--k out, get him f---ing out, this is our f---ing pub" ... and the co-accused struck the young man again before being restrained by one of his own friends.
Fardell then grabbed another of the young men and forced him outside and when he returned took hold of the man who had been assaulted and directed him out.
A third young man attempted to help take his friend outside but was pushed to the ground by another friend of Fardell's.
When Fardell re-entered he helped his friend drag the young man along the ground to the exit of the hotel yelling "out you go".
The young man, who was assaulted, was seen on CCTV with blood coming from his nose and facial area and an employee was seen giving him a bucket of ice water and a rag to help with his injuries.
After the young male and his friends left the area and did not return.
Magistrate David Day said the offence was serious.
"It was three blokes at a pub who were young and drunk and they didn't want to fight at all," Mr Day said.
"Those three blokes got dressed up by three gentlemen, and gentlemen is a loose term, and one of them is dragged out.
"The community expects better, they don't want this."
Fardell also directly addressed the court.
"I would just like to say I'm sorry, I'm too old for this shit and it shouldn't have happened," he said.
"I should have gone home when I was told to go home."
Magistrate David Day asked him who told him to go home.
"My wife," Fardell responded.
"The voice of reason," Mr Day said.
"Yeah, and I'm still copping it," Fardell said.
Mr Day said affray charges can range from a "swing and a miss" at a pub to a bikie brawl in an airport terminal, where a man was killed.
He had also previously watched the video of the affray when Fardell and a co-accused came before him at a bail hearing.
Mr Day said it was particularly concerning that "Mr Fardell was in company and the other team did not want to engage".
"If he was so outraged about being asked if he wanted to buy some cannabis, he should have spoken to staff who have the power to eject anyone who is trying to sell drugs in a licensed premises.
"Plainly, alcohol was a factor in this, it's not a mitigating factor."
Mr Day said Fardell's involvement fell below the mid-range of offending but if he had any history of violence he would send him into custody.
However, Fardell had no relevant criminal history and Mr Day accepted he had changed his attitude towards alcohol.
Mr Day fined Fardell $550 and gave him an 18-month community correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment and he also imposed a condition Fardell not enter the Metropolitan Hotel.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.