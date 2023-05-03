There are 580 agricultural shows in Australia today, close to 200 in New South Wales alone.
Each of these annual events represents thousands of hours of community volunteer work and hundreds of hopeful competitors, bringing their finest animals, carefully selected produce, expert cookery and intricate handcrafts.
Together they represent a district, its agriculture, crafts and industry.
Attracting more than six million visitors per year, experiencing a show, whether as a competitor or spectator, is a pivotal aspect of both country and city life.
Shows in our region have their origins in the 1850s, when groups of farmers came together to hold ploughing matches. Over time, these contests embraced other exhibits.
Between 1863 and 1931, annual shows were established in Orange, Molong, Wellington, Millthorpe, Carcoar, Blayney, Manildra, Cudal, Cumnock, Eugowra, Neville, Yeoval, Wellington and Woodstock. Many are still going strong today.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the first show held under the auspices of the Orange Agricultural and Pastoral Association, today known as the Orange Show Society.
To celebrate, we're exploring the ribbons, rides and ring events that make our local shows such an enduring favourite.
Opening Saturday, May 13, 'Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West' is a hands-on exhibition with something for everyone.
Featuring historical images from shows across the region alongside fabulous original objects including a century-old carousel horse and showbags dating from the 1950s to the 2000s, we're bringing the show to you. There's also lots for kids to see, do and explore with a dedicated kids' space.
On Friday, May 12 we'll be opening the exhibition with a free public event.
Book in for a first look at the exhibition and a special Show surprise or join us on Saturday, May 20 for a free curator floor talk. Information and bookings via Eventbrite.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily. Entry is free.
