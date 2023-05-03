'We can make a good thing bad', is a line from a song I heard recently.
The song was Look At Us Now. I felt it touched on something of how numbers of relationships and families break down and separate.
In this case 'we can make a good thing bad' is about a relationship between two people that fails to go the distance because it is contaminated by those same people and becomes bad.
What was a good thing we can make bad from what we do to each other, thoughtless acts, and words.
I felt this line 'we can make a good thing bad,' could apply to some groups that come and go, when they become soulless with hearts not free.
Groups with ideals and values that were a good thing in serving members and the community but people with flaws get the better of the group and leave dead bodies along the way, people let down or bruised.
Making good things bad does reflect something of human nature, that part that is selfish and inconsiderate, that contaminates what we have come to enjoy. God gave us eyes, God made us sexual beings, male and female ... He created them.
But what we must deal with in the world as the Good Book notes, 'Is the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life' which orientate us to make good things bad.
God is about making bad things good through Jesus. One bad thing is the separation we experience between God and ourselves. What did God do to rectify this? The Good Book says, 'God demonstrates His love to us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.' The purpose - to make life a good thing, 'to experience the love of God ... poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit.'
This good thing God does is to strengthen heart and mind and soften hard hearts to care for others rather than use others. This experience of God's love has been described as the greatest experience of all.
Peace and joy are in the mix, as is patience, self-control and gentleness the sort of things that build brings good relationships.
To Look At Us Now is turned about and becomes a good thing.
