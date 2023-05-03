Andrew Coleman could only dream someone like Claire Saunders existed, before the Narromine farmer signed-up to find love on national television.
"I couldn't have hoped to meet someone better," Mr Coleman told the Daily Liberal from his farm in Narromine, with Ms Saunders by his side.
The loved-up duo have been all but 'hiding out' on Mr Coleman's crop and sheep farm since leaving Channel 7's smash hit reality dating program Farmer Wants a Wife early, because they found love.
Mr Coleman, aka Farmer Andrew, was one of five farmers who opened his heart - and his farm - to a group of prospective women in the hope he might click with one of them.
Ms Saunders was that 'one'.
"Initially there were things in common. Claire had grown up on a farm and she spent time in the Northern Territory as I had," Mr Saunders said.
"Just some interesting things Claire said in our speed date, that she used to drive truck work. My ears pricked then, I thought that's no mean feat for someone to do that.
"She came across as a strong, spirited woman and I thought from then I definitely wanted to get to know her more."
Ms Saunders comes from Flinders Island in Tasmania, and drives trucks in the mines. She has been lucky enough to find mine work in the NSW central west since living in Narromine.
The couple hadn't been able to go out together since they left the show in December, lest they were spotted by the public.
Now, Mr Coleman can show Ms Saunders around the area and they can visit some of the local haunts they've been looking forward to experiencing together - like Taronga Western Plains Zoo and the Indian restaurant in Dubbo.
"We can go to the supermarket, go grocery shopping together - do normal things [now]," Ms Saunders said.
Mr Coleman's family loves Claire. "Everyone's so pleased - it's great," he said. He joked his dad was "checking up" on him more now.
"He's my bestie!" Ms Saunders laughed.
The couple will soon be travelling back to Tasmania to spend more time with Ms Saunders' family.
Mr Coleman said: "We're just enjoying each other's company still. Now we can get out and about, that's great ... that's our short term plans anyway."
Previous seasons of Farmer Wants a Wife have resulted in nine marriages and 25 children - and this couple could be next.
"We've definitely discussed that, and I guess that's a natural progression of what we've started," Mr Coleman said, when asked if they saw children in their future.
"We just want to enjoy some things for ourselves before that point in time, and we both think that's important. We want to share some experiences and memories together and then what follows will hopefully be that."
But for the time being, they are happy just being together on the farm - with Claire's horses and dogs, who have also made the move up from Tassie.
"Everybody came up here with me ... Everybody's settled in really, really well. Andrew's even riding now," Ms Saunders said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Coleman added: "I haven't been on a horse in 10 years ... It's great to be doing it with Claire."
They hope to take dance classes together in the near future - something Mr Coleman used to do solo before going on the show.
"Andrew does dancing in Dubbo on Monday nights so it would be nice for him to go back and do that and teach me a thing or two," Ms Saunders said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.