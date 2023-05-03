An open forum for residents to discuss the upcoming 'Voice' referendum is running tonight in Orange.
The event starts 5.30pm at Orange High School Performing Arts Centre, May 3. A link to register can be found here.
"If you'd like to learn more ... or have a few questions about what it all means come along and have a chat," Member for Orange Andrew Gee said in an online statement.
Orange Region Voice Working Group is hosting the session. Representatives for the Uluru Youth Dialogue will also present.
The upcoming referendum aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians. It would also establish a body to advise federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs.
Proponents say this will advance national reconciliation and improve government efforts to tackle Indigenous issues by providing a direct line of communication to legislators.
Sceptics argue the body would be overly bureaucratic and fail to represent "real" people. Its potential influence on executive government has also been flagged.
At its December 6 meeting Orange City Council voted to promote and support the 'Yes' campaign.
In April more than a dozen federal politicians descended on Orange for consultation as part of the Joint Select Committee on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice Referendum.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power - who was not recognised as an Australian citizen when born in 1961 - has spearheaded support on council.
"I never thought we'd have a chance in my lifetime to include us as first nation people in the constitution ... It will affect all Indigenous people of this amazing nation, including around here in Orange," he told the CWD.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee says his decision to quit the National Party last year was partially driven by its opposition to a Voice to Parliament.
The 'Voice' was proposed by Indigenous leaders in 2018 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Wording for the referendum question will be finalised following the joint committee's consultation process.
