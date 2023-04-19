What's so special about a woman from the regions?
Is it that she'll travel 150 kilometres to have coffee with a friend who sounded off on the phone.
Maybe she holds a full-time job, is raring three kids and is managing her husband's books for his small business.
Maybe, instead of relaxing in her spare time, she volunteers at the local jockey club, hospital auxiliary and helps out at junior sport.
Maybe, she's a farmer and everything that lifestyle entails.
Maybe, she's a stay-at-home mum trying to coordinate the ins and outs of living remotely with one or more kids.
It's for these women and so many more, Australian Community Media is launching The Catch-Up a weekly newsletter for regional women, by regional women.
The Catch-Up is a vibrant, informative, sharing community full of wonderful, inclusive, complex women making their way in regional NSW.
We're covering important issues that affect regional women in healthcare, business, social lives, domestic violence, safety, childcare but we're also profiling you, helping you, celebrating you, because we are one of you.
Most importantly, this is a conversation. So we want to hear from you.
Because being a regional woman can be hard, but it can also be rewarding and really, we wouldn't have it any other way.
Hope to find you on The Catch-Up.
