Some of the best senior golfers across NSW will converge on Orange this week with the Duntryleague Cup up for grabs on Thursday and Friday.
The event is part of the Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) conducted by Golf NSW over the calendar year at selected events over NSW. It is open to male and female amateur golfers in separate categories over the age of 50 years.
Each event has points allocated to participants, depending on their scratch score and place in the event.
The winner of the NSW Women's Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 4 results (points awarded) from the Women's Senior Order of Merit listed events.
The winner of the NSW Men's Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 14 results (points awarded) from the Men's Senior Order of Merit listed events.
The best two scratch men's scores over the two days at Duntryleague will win qualification to participate in the 2023 NSW Senior Open Championship.
This year Duntryleague applied to have the women included as a ranking event and we are extremely pleased with the response we have had to the tournament with 36 women and 72 men nominating.
Included in the field are six of the top 10 ranked women in NSW and five of the top ten men ranked in NSW, including members of the Australian Senior Team.
This year's entries have been the biggest we have seen for this event and is only 20 short of a capacity field.
We have a really strong field because of the efforts of our tournament director Maria Crawford who has left no stone unturned to ensure the tournament's success.
There is a one tee start on Thursday between 8.12am and 12.26pm and on Friday there is a shotgun start at 8am for those who want to witness some great golf on the magnificent course at Duntryleague.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.