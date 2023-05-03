Finalised design plans for an aesthetic overhaul of Orange's biggest skatepark have been revealed.
New murals at John Lomas skatepark outside Moulder Park will feature a native Highland Copperhead snake.
The winding representation maps out routes for skaters of different abilities.
Artists Sonny Day and Joel Cameron from TOTEM Skateboarding created the design.
Painting is scheduled to take place between May 15 and May 26, 2023.
Earlier this month construction of a new skatepark at Glenroi Oval was confirmed. More information can be found here.
