REVEALED: Design plans for Orange skatepark at Moulder Park

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Design for John Lomas skatepark at Moulder Park in Orange revealed. Pictures supplied.
Finalised design plans for an aesthetic overhaul of Orange's biggest skatepark have been revealed.

