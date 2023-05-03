People in Cabonne are continuing to spend more than $2 million on club poker machines each year, alarming statistics show.
Six-monthly data from NSW Liquor and Gaming's machine profits across the state revealed Cabonne clubs and pubs earnings were on the rise.
During 2022, clubs in the local government area [LGA] recorded a net profit of $2,455,567 compared to $1,682,328 in 2017.
In other words, every adult in Cabonne put $243 into pokies last year.
Pub pokie profits were also up - $1,997,427 compared to $993,889 - however the latest data incorporates Cowra and Weddin LGAs while the past six reporting periods included Blayney, making any accurate long-term pattern difficult to ascertain.
During June and December 2022, Canowindra Services and Citizens Club led the way for number of gaming machines and profits on the club scene. The club has 17 machines and ranked 497th in the state for net profits.
Next on the list of profits for Cabonne was Canowindra Bowling Club (eight machines and 670th), Cudal Bowling Club (five machines and 683rd) and Yeoval Bowling Club (eight machines and 699th).
Molong's Telegraph Hotel topped the Cabonne pub rankings, coming in at 988th in the state for pokie profits from four machines.
Cabonne's figures compare very favourably to Orange which spent a whopping $22.4 million on club poker machines in 2022, an average of $711 per adult resident.
The LGA's largest venue, the Orange Ex-Services Club ranked 53rd in the state for pokie profits and boasted 219 machines, more than double the Cabonne club total of 92.
Cabonne's spending habits mirror those of Orange during the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit on a much smaller scale.
Club profits were steadily increasing before a drop during the 2020 lockdown. They then explode, jumping from $613,000 in the first half of 2020 to $1.2 million in the second half.
Despite another drop in 2021, profits are now back to that COVID high.
Hotel profits (figures that include Weddin and Blayney) show that profits were actually in decline in those LGAs pre-COVID but have grown strongly since.
