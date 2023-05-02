Central Western Daily
CBD unit plans on Price Street backed at Orange City Council meeting 2/5/23

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
Luxury apartment complex one step closer ... and everything else this week at council
Construction of a contentious new apartment complex in the heart of Orange is one step closer. Endorsement for the proposed development took centre stage at this week's council meeting.

