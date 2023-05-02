Luxury apartment complex one step closer ... and everything else this week at council

Construction of a contentious new apartment complex in the heart of Orange is one step closer. Endorsement for the proposed development took centre stage at this week's council meeting.
Speed limits, public transport, the Cook Park aviary, pet statistics, grant funding, Lords Place, indoor playgrounds, and the region's domestic violence "epidemic" also earned mentions.
The following is an overview of everything raised at the monthly full-committee Civic Centre meeting. Deep drives will be published in coming days.
A revised development application for the previously-rebuffed apartment complex plans at 103 Prince Street earned council endorsement.
The new design would see 60 apartments, about 16 townhouses, and a small public recreation strip built on the former Base Hospital site near TAFE NSW.
"The first go obviously didn't cut the [mustard] so they've gone back and had another go ... I'm happy with this and I think this is a good design," Mayor Jason Hamling said.
Council support was unanimous. Some ongoing reservations about aesthetics, height, lack of bike lanes, and possible traffic implications were flagged.
Two residents spoke in open forum about their concerns about construction, with Paul French saying his home of Penrith had lost its "soul" to similar projects.
"To me its quite soulless and quite disturbing ...I see this as a pivotal point in our history. I hope we make the right decisions and don't go too hard too soon and over jam and Already quite congested CBD," he said.
The development application will now be forwarded to the Western Region Planning Panel, which has final authority on approval due to it exceeding a $5 million threshold.
Three other development applications were approved at Hawke Lane Park, Hanrahan Place, and Trooper Place. A further seven were greenlit under delegated authority of staff.
Council voted to adopt support for extending the Bathurst Bullet train to Orange and roll-out of the Opal card system in town.
The possibility of lowering speed limits through Lucknow to 50km/h was also raised in deliberations on Traffic Committee recommendations.
An update on plans to renovate the Cook Park bird aviary was provided by senior staff.
Director of Community, Recreation, and Cultural Services Scott Maunder said plans to engage volunteers for the project faced challenges. He said walk-through examples in Cowra are being looked at for inspiration ahead of work commencing.
Compilation of new figures on dog attacks at Bloomfield Park, total companion animal registrations, and pound intake in Orange will be compiled by staff.
New off-leash areas will be explored in future subdivision planning and council will investigate costing to replace existing dog bags with compostable examples.
A $2500 donation was granted to the Orange Regional Malayalee Association for the conduct of the Southern Indian festival 'Onam'.
Possibilities to bring a new indoor playground to Orange this winter will be explored on the request of Mayor Hamling. Council staff have not engaged stakeholders.
The newly-painted gutters on Lords Place will likely be marked to improve clarity for vision impaired residents, according to staff. Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said a resident had flagged the issue with her.
An awareness campaign aimed at curbing the region's domestic violence "epidemic" was supported unanimously following a push from Cr David Mallard.
The meeting opened with a minute of silence in tribute to the late John 'Brutus' Hamling, father of Mayor Jason Hamling.
All elected councillors were in attendance. CEO David Waddell was absent, with Director of Technical Services Ian Greenham filling in.
The next council meeting is scheduled for May 16, 2023.
