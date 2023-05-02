A man who raped a child on two occasions in the late '90s has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, after his "inconsistent and deceitful" claims were quashed by a judge.
Bathurst man Mark Fitzgerald, 46, appeared before Sydney Downing Centre District Court on May 2, 2023, where he was sentenced to 11 years jail for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a person under 16, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16.
During the Bathurst man's sentence - which took place almost two years since he was first charged - Judge Turnbull described the matters as incredibly serious, with Fitzgerald's "level of ruthlessness" a hallmark of the case.
"It must've felt like an eternity for the child. She was treated as a sexual commodity ... it must've been chilling to the core," Judge Turnbull said.
The victim was walking home between April and June of 1997 when a 21-year-old Fitzgerald, who was known to her, pulled up next to her and asked if she wanted a "sesh", as explained by Judge Turnbull during sentence.
The victim got into the ute and was driven by Fitzgerald, who had maintained a "chatty" and "friendly" persona as he asked how old she was and if she liked horses.
After her fears continued to grow, Fitzgerald said he was taking her to "a really nice spot" that was towards the Bridle Track in the Eglinton area.
"Are we there yet?", the victim asked, before Fitzgerald stopped the car near a river surrounded by large trees.
After the victim smoked marijuana given to her by Fitzgerald, he showed the victim a gun he had stored behind a seat and explained that her brother owed him money.
"It's quiet out here ... You could bury a body and no one would find it," Fitzgerald said to the victim, who feared for her life as well as her brother's.
The court was told Fitzgerald "flopped" his penis out and grabbed the victim's hand as he made her rub his person for between 30 to 60 seconds.
He then put the child on top of him and had, in the words of the victim, "painful" non-consensual vaginal sex with her for about a minute and a half before he finished and took her back to her father's house.
As the victim got out of Fitzgerald's car, he tossed her a bag of marijuana and said "I'll see you soon".
One week later, a woman went to the home holding a baseball bat and asked the victim for the $200 her brother owed Fitzgerald for the weed.
On a second occasion between April and December of 1998, Fitzgerald spotted the victim walking in Bathurst wearing a high school uniform when he pulled over and said her brother was "in a lot of trouble".
The victim got into Fitzgerald's car and was driven down another dirt road in the Bathurst area where he eventually stopped the vehicle.
In a similar sequence as he did previously, Fitzgerald pulled his penis out and made her masturbate him for less than a minute.
The court heard Fitzgerald then yanked the victim's pants off as he lowered her car seat so she was laying down.
He then, without wearing a condom, got on top of her and had sex, again for about a minute and a half.
Once he "got what he wanted", as described by Judge Turnbull, Fitzgerald drove the victim back to her father's house.
The victim went to police in 2019 to report the incident, which led to Fitzgerald - who pleaded his innocence - being found guilty by a 12-person jury on June 17, 2022, of all charges.
Judge Turnbull held Fitzgerald's credibility in question throughout the case's entirety after a number of discrepancies in claims were uncovered, such as Fitzgerald first denying the intercourse only to then say in a report at a later date it had been consensual.
Fitzgerald had also said he did not receive any form of rehabilitation for his "heavy" long-term methamphetamine use, but was found to have previously sought help from various medical professionals.
He also claimed to not know how old the victim was at the time of both rapes.
"He downplayed the assistance he received by years of contact with psychologists and psychiatrists, he lied about staying off the drugs, consistently failed to comply with conditions of bail ... and has been inconsistent and deceitful," Judge Turnbull said.
"There is no question he was aware the victim was underage: she was in her school uniform and was familiar ... She also told him she was [under 16 years of age]."
Judge Turnbull marked Fitzgerald's age and need for help to stay drug-free as special circumstances for his prison term, which has a non-parole period of seven years and four months.
With the sentence back-dated to June 20, 2020, Fitzgerald will be eligible for release on October 19, 2027.
The victim's "courage" and "show of strength in facing fears" was highlighted by Judge Turnbull during the sentencing of Fitzgerald.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.