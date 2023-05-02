Central Western Daily
Bathurst man Mark Fitzgerald jailed for having sex with child

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 3 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
A bronze statue of Lady Justice. File picture
A man who raped a child on two occasions in the late '90s has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, after his "inconsistent and deceitful" claims were quashed by a judge.

