The shock death of an Orange activist known for his dogged oversight of local government has been met with a wave of tributes.
Colin Young died in his sleep April 1, 2023 at home near Mullion Creek. He was 72.
For more than a decade the hawkish resident was one of a small handful to routinely sit in on bi-weekly council meetings. He pushed for outcomes he believed would best serve all members of the community.
Young was also an active member of Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO) and the Orange Residents and Ratepayers Association (ORRA).
"Colin was just a wonderful person and I can't speak highly enough. It's an absolute tragedy," ECCO founder and former councillor Neil Jones told the Central Western Daily.
"It was an absolute shock to us all when he passed away .... I had only spoken to him just a couple of days before.
"He was always challenging council to make sure they acted in the best interest of ratepayers and did things ethically."
ORRA member Garry Kind said: "He didn't have any enemies in the world ... He was a great man. One of the nicest I've ever met. I miss him a lot.
"He was a very, very intelligent man, had a big heart and was good company. I think Orange has lost a really good and decent man."
Young's passion for defending the interests of all Orange residents was triggered by a years-long dispute about the Macquarie pipeline project route.
"He was cranky about that and became a bit of a serial pest to the point council actual did reroute the pipeline. That's what got him interested in local government," ORRA Councillor Frances Kinghorne said.
"I really miss Colin. I think he was a really lovely person and he was always very genuine about wanting what was good for Orange.
"One think that was notable was his ability to talk to people from all sides of government ... council has people from all persuasions and they all knew Colin and were happy to talk to him.
"Thats' fairly rare because a lot of people just stick with there own kind. He was very, very personable and I suppose that overcomes a lot."
Mayor Jason Hamling told the CWD: "[Colin] took a keen interest in what was going on. It's fantastic to have residents like that. He cared about his community and wanted to be an active voice representing it."
A Memorial Service for Colin Young was held at Penhall Memorial Chapel on August 28, 2023.
He leaves behind two sons, Richard and Jim.
