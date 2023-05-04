Ash McGrath knows first hand what it's like to have a loved one hear the words "you've got cancer."
Her father was diagnosed in 2021 and had his bladder removed one year later as a result.
The help she and her family received during his battle was something Ms McGrath will never forget.
"We're a relatively healthy family and they're words that we never thought we'd hear, so it was a big shock to hear he had cancer," she said.
"He had all the surgery done out here at Orange Hospital and my mum was given accommodation.
"He had the best team. As soon as they saw the cancer was contained they were on to it. He was in surgery within a month. It was all insane, but really good and really prompt."
Ms McGrath's father did not have to undergo chemotherapy and is currently cancer free.
"I just want people in the future to have the support that he had and for that to keep going. It would have been so much harder if he'd had to go to Sydney," she added.
"I want other families to have the amount of support and help that my dad had because it makes it so much less stressful."
So when the opportunity came about to directly contribute to the Cancer Council, Ms McGrath jumped at the chance.
"Our business manager (at Orange City Mazda) knows one of the Stars of Orange organisers and they asked her," she said.
"But she just had a baby and so they approached me and I put my hand up with bells on."
Ms McGrath is no stranger to the stage either, having been part of many an Orange Theatre Company performance over the years, including the upcoming School of Rock showcase.
"It was nerve-wracking because you're the centre of attention, like everyone is there to see who is dancing," she said about the unveiling of the Stars back in March.
"I've been to a launch before; I was in a flash mob a couple of years back and it was really cool, but it was a lot different to be on the other side as the star."
It also helps she has been partnered with friend and fellow OTC member Jasmin Morgan and the Millthorpe Ballet and Performance Studio.
"In the last couple of weeks over school holidays, we've been doing some pretty intense lessons," Ms McGrath added.
"We were pretty much fully choreographed before the school holidays and we've just been spending that time away from musical practice, down at Millthorpe going over the dance and intensely learning it.
"It's pretty fine cut now, which is really good because although we're three weeks out still, me and (Jasmin Morgan) have School of Rock for the next two weeks so we won't have much time to practice. We'll go back into intense rehearsals the week of Stars of Orange."
She said over the last two months, some of the other contestants have leaned on her for advice in how to calm the nerves when performing in front of hundreds of people.
Ms McGrath has been happy to share her wisdom.
"When you do an (OTC) show, you're performing in front of an audience of up to 600 people. You'll do that eight times in two weeks," she said.
"I tell the other contestants that nerves are the hardest thing to shake, so just have fun. If you stumble on a move, keep going and do not stop. I've been there and done that on stage where I've forgotten the dance or I've gone the wrong way, but you have to keep going and can't stop."
Ms McGrath admitted the fundraising has been the hardest part of the experience so far, but won't be throwing in the towel.
"Obviously with mortgage rates going up, electricity and fuel, that's been a hard thing to combat, but right from day one as soon as we got our QR code, I've been asking and sending it out to people," she said.
"Once it gets a bit closer, I think more people will come forward."
To help raise as much money as she can for the Cancer Council, Ms McGrath has organised a bingo night at Phillip Shaw Wines on Friday, April 5. People are asked to arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, with tickets for $15 available on the door.
Those wanting to donate to Ms McGrath can also do so by searching Ashlee McGrath at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/ or click here to view her profile.
