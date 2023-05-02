A spate of new athletic and creative events for young people in Orange have rolled out this week. Organisers describe the initiative as "very important."
Free karaoke, art classes, music lessons, pool competitions, and mixed games including touch football, kickball, basketball, and soccer will run every week this term at Orange Youth Hub as part of a scheduling shakeup.
"I think [the Youth Hub] very important because it actually gives the kids something to do," staff member Bec Cox told the Central Western Daily.
"They're not on the streets and wandering. They're meeting new people and they've got friends - it's a safe environment. There's not enough youth activities."
The council-run facility has seen climbing participation in recent months. A recent school holidays program attracted about 16 to 25 people every day.
"I love going to the youth hub. It's where I come and meet new people ... I do it all the time," year seven student Ariel Patten told the CWD at an arts and craft day in April.
Holiday events included walks through the Blue Mountains, hiking on Mount Canobolas, a day trip to Dubbo Western Plains Zoo, and laser tag competition in Bathurst.
Orange Youth Hub is located at the south end of Glenroi Oval. It is open to residents aged 12 to 24. Opening hours are 4pm to 6pm during the school term. A bus is available to pick up and drop users home.
The site features an open area with video games and a tv, a ping pong table, pool table, basketball court, art space, and direct access to Glenroi Oval.
A new skatepark is also set to be built. Design plans are thin on the ground for now but the facility will expand on an existing strip.
"It's important to involve the main users of the space, the kids that will use it. They will tell us what they want and what they need," Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said in a statement.
