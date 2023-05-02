Central Western Daily
Our Business

Abby Schofield of Once and Flor'al arranges flowers for Farmer Wants a Wife set

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Abby Schofield, florist and owner of Once and Flor'al by Abby, likes finding quirky elements to put in her arrangements to make them a bit different. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Abby Schofield was running her fledgling florist business from her granny flat six months ago when she received an exciting phone call.

