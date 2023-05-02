Abby Schofield was running her fledgling florist business from her granny flat six months ago when she received an exciting phone call.
The producers of Farmer Wants A Wife - the popular Network Seven reality dating show - wanted her to make flower arrangements for episode seven of the series. She hadn't even applied for their business.
"They approached me back in November, probably a couple of weeks before they were shooting in Dubbo. I only had a couple of weeks to get it all organised," Miss Schofield told Australian Community Media.
"They randomly called me one day. It was quite a nice surprise to have that. I've never been involved in something huge like that."
Miss Schofield made six flower arrangements for the set of the episode, which aired on Channel 7 on Sunday, April 23. She was given a budget she had to stick to and the rest was up to her.
"I think I had ordered in the flowers a couple of days before ... they were very vague about what I was creating," she said.
It turns out she was creating one bouquet for each 'speed date' and one to adorn the entry gate of the farm in Wongarbon at which the episode was shot.
"They had five different speed dates, on settings all around the farm," Miss Schofield said.
"They walked me around the farm - I got there at seven in the morning - and they gave me a brief description of what they wanted for each display. They wanted it to look natural. I used dried and native flowers for all the settings."
She was on set for six hours and put the arrangements together "on the spot" because the crew had their own vessels in which to arrange them - "They wanted to use their own things."
Though Miss Schofield didn't meet any of the stars - not even Farmer Andrew from Narromine - she said the set was bustling. Two weeks later, they called her back to make "three or four" flower arrangements on set in Mudgee.
"There were so many people. My mum helped me and we were all blown away by how huge [the production] was. How many staff were involved in the show, filming," Miss Schofield said.
"I got to meet a lot of the film crew and the organisers and producers - that was awesome."
By the time Miss Schofield had the all-clear to announce her involvement in the series - which she did via Facebook on Tuesday, April 25 - she had moved her business out of her granny flat and into a shop front in Dubbo.
Now in her new premises, she has big plans for the future, entrenching herself in the central west floristry scene once and for all - which rhymes with her business name, Once & Flor'al.
"It's been nice to have a shopfront that other people can enjoy," Ms Schofield said.
She has plans to open a coffee bar inside the florist, as well as to host pottery and floristry workshops.
"I love working with colour, and lots of quirky things, like I often love to try and find corn and banana trees and different things to put in with my flowers to make them a bit different from everything else you see," Miss Schofield said.
"My favourite [jobs] to do are probably weddings and events. I love being able to design something in my head and see it come to life."
Miss Schofield's passion for flowers began in her nan's, Judith O'Shea's, garden in Wellington.
"[I was creative] all through school and I've always loved flowers. My nan was probably my biggest inspiration with all her gardens and creating flower crowns and pressing flowers as a kid."
Nan O'Shea is "very proud" of her granddaughter and recently travelled with Miss Schofield to Sydney to see the florist's entry in the Fleurs de Villes - the Pride flower show which showcased life-sized mannequins dressed entirely in flowers.
"That was probably one of my biggest events or highlights in my career, being part of something major in Sydney. Nan loved it, she got to meet Vanity who I created in flower form," Miss Schofield said.
