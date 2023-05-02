Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Michelle Bright's friends give evidence of murdered teenager's final night

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated May 2 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cuddle goodnight and a promise to see each other in the morning was the last interaction Michelle Bright had with her friends on the night she went missing.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.