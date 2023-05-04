Modern home with space for all

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 5: 3 Emmaville Street, Orange:
Located in a fantastic new suburb in North Orange with easy access via the Northern Distributor, 3 Emmaville Street offers a modern home that is perfect for family life and entertaining guests.
The property looks great from the street with the brick finish creating a feeling of substantial permanence, and provides four generous bedrooms, including the main which offers a private ensuite and walk-in robe.
The home is perfect for gathering round as a family with an open plan kitchen, dining and living area that flows out onto the covered alfresco. The living areas a full of natural light, while central gas heating, a cosy wood fire, and reverse cycle split system air conditioning make the house comfortable all year round.
Outside the home there is rear yard access on both sides of the house and listing agent, Tom Sheehan, said families can take advantage of the outdoor space. "There is plenty of space for the vege garden and a small chook run, or add a few fruit trees to the back yard.
"The separate steel and concrete shed has street access and could be a great hobby room or man's shed, or possibly a separate income if refurbished into a one-bed B&B," he said. "As a newish house, maintenance will be minimal and much of the garden can be mowed."
The huge shed has power and could provide parking or storage for a caravan or boat, while there is also an additional double lock up garage with internal access that allows even more vehicle and general storage.
Located in North Orange, a suburb that is modern and nice to walk around, Tom said that the property would help create a lifestyle of comfort and convivence given it is located near several parks, sports facilities, the Orange Adventure Playground, and North Orange Shopping Centre.
"It's located in a quiet street in North Orange within five minutes of the substantial North Orange Shopping Centre which has a new childcare centre, newsagent, chemist, butcher and Woolworths, plus a cafe and takeaway food options," he said. "It also enjoys good access to the Waratahs sporting fields, a licensed club house with restaurant, and has easy access in and out of Orange via the Northern Distributor."
3 Emmaville Street is perfect for families looking to enjoy a quiet accessible area and make use of the indoor and outdoor spaces that the home provides.
