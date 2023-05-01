Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Family and friends give evidence on day-four of Michelle Bright murder trial in Dubbo

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated May 1 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Bright's family arriving at Dubbo Courthouse for the beginning of the trial last week.
Michelle Bright's family arriving at Dubbo Courthouse for the beginning of the trial last week.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.