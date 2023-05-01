It is never comfortable talking about suicide, but it is such an important community issue to discuss.
Suicide awareness and prevention is something we all need to proactively do more about.
Each suicide is a tragedy; lives cut too short, often in when victims are in their prime.
We question ourselves like "why ", or "if only I reached out or asked how they were going...."?
That is one of the reasons I have been hosting the monthly Mr Perfect Men's barbecue for several years, as well as supporting Orange City Council and the Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network blue bench campaign by sponsoring a blue bench.
Orange Council, along with many local businesses and organisations, have also donated funds to support the blue bench project.
The blue seats and the blue painted trees you might see in your travels around the region are conversation starters for suicide, depression and mental health, and part of the Blue Tree Project.
If you see someone sitting on a blue bench around town, go and have a conversation with them, and see how they are going. You may just save a life!
Well done to the Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network and Orange City Council for driving this worthwhile initiative.
I was delighted to be invited to the book launch of local author Jackie Clark first published book titled, November.
November is the first in a series of 12 books, and the novel is based on genre of Australian bush romance.
It is fantastic to see local talent realised, adding to the diverse creativity here in Orange.
Congratulations to Jackie on her inaugural published works. Her novel can be purchased online or ask at your local book shop.
I recently had a catch-up with Superintendent Brigid Rice of SES Western Zone, while also meeting her newest recruit (and daughter), Katherine Rice.
The SES is looking for more recruits to bolster its ranks in readiness for inevitable storms and floods in the future.
If you are interested in further information about joining the SES, check out their website or contact them via email at wtz.admin@ses.nsw.gov.au
I will take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank all of our SES and other volunteer emergency service members for their contributions to our community, and for responding to our aid when disaster strikes. Thank you!
Last week I once again visited Central West Gymsports at Barrett Court.
It was fantastic to see their new vehicle, which I supported grants funding to assist in the purchase.
The new vehicle will be most useful in moving gym equipment around for the school programs they run locally.
While I was at the gym I checked-out their newly completed indoor ninja warrior course, which looks fantastic.
I gave the course a bit of a go, and I can attest to the course being quite the physical challenge - but fun in equal measure.
A shout out to the volunteers who put the course together, and from what I've been told it was quite the undertaking with it being the ultimate flatpack, with quite limited directions on how to assemble!
Well done to all involved.
