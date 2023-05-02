Oli Maunder looked like he'd played 100 first grade games rather than none as he soared through the sky on his way to opening the scoring for Orange CYMS.
The under 18's winger made his first grade debut in CYMS round three Peter McDonald Premiership loss to Mudgee Dragons on Saturday, April 29.
Despite going down at a muddy Wade Park, the home side gave a good account of themselves against a Dragons outfit widely tipped to be there on grand final day.
They started with a bang as well as Maunder out-leapt his opponent to catch halfback Patrick Williams' kick and open his first grade account.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily post-game, Maunder said the day was well worth the wait having been informed earlier in the week by captain-coach Ethan McKellar that he would be getting the call-up.
"It was good to run out with the boys, they have a good side and it was a really great feeling inside the sheds," he said.
"McKellar messaged me just before training and asked me and I said I'd love to.
"It was a bit of both, I was just keen to get out there. I've been waiting for it for a long time so it was a great feeling."
"It was a great kick from Paddy so that helped me out."
The winger wasn't getting ahead of himself either, using the game as a learning experience for whatever grade he finds himself in next week.
"We'll see what happens, I would still like to play some more with the Under 18's boys so we'll see what happens."
"They [Mudgee] were really good around the ruck, just getting in behind markers and picking off anyone being lazy in there.
"It just showed me that a good push around the ruck really helps."
Maunder's debut hasn't been the first this season and it wasn't even the sole one that game with May Afoa also donning the green and yellow for the first time in first grade.
McKellar said post-game the challenges facing the club were providing opportunity for CYMS juniors to step up and build towards returning to the top of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"He (Oli) was outstanding. He scored our first try and he's one of those bigger bodies I've been watching for the last couple of weeks in the Under 18's. He was a really outstanding performer today."
"We've had about five or six debutants from that Under 18's side. That's the situation we're in but they deserve that crack. Obviously we do have reggies players that can fill it but that young talent coming through get their shot first."
