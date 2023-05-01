A WOMAN will soon learn her fate after she admitted to the court her unintentional actions caused a motorcyclist to fly over a car and land on the road with a broken wrist, ankle and fractured pelvis.
Sandra Sutalo, 54, of Walker Street, Windradyne, formally entered a plea of 'guilty' to negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm in Bathurst Local Court on April 26.
Sutalo was behind the wheel of a white Suzuki station wagon heading south along Browning Street in Bathurst about 11am on August 19, 2022 when she turned onto Stewart Street without looking for oncoming traffic, court documents said.
The victim, who was 63 at the time, was riding a black Triumph Tiger CB800 motorcycle in the left lane when he saw Sutalo pull out in front of him.
Not having enough time to avoid Sutalo, the victim collided with the passenger door of her vehicle, and was sent flying over Sutalo's roof before he landed on the road.
The airbags in Sutalo's car were activated after the window on the passenger side door shattered.
She stopped the car and got out at the same time a witness phoned police.
Court documents state the victim was curled up in a ball on the road complaining of major pelvic and hand pain when police arrived.
The victim was treated by paramedics before he was transported to Orange Base Hospital due to being deemed at "high risk".
Police spoke with Sutalo, who was still in a state of shock, when she explained she was going about 50 kilometres through the intersection and "didn't see anyone".
"I looked both ways and, all of a sudden, I felt a bang," Sutalo said to police.
Police called Orange Base Hospital on August 20 and spoke with the emergency department who said the victim had a pelvic fracture, broken wrist and ankle, and needed to be in a wheelchair for weeks.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Sutalo's matter was at the "high end" of the charge during the case's mention on April 26, before she put the matter over to May 17 for a sentence in Bathurst Local Court.
