Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Sandra Sutalo pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to negligent driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 1 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture

A WOMAN will soon learn her fate after she admitted to the court her unintentional actions caused a motorcyclist to fly over a car and land on the road with a broken wrist, ankle and fractured pelvis.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.