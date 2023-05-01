Central Western Daily
Narromine's Farmer Andrew quits Farmer Wants a Wife after life-changing confession to Claire

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
Narromine's Farmer Andrew has shocked audiences by quitting the popular reality television series Farmer Wants a Wife after making an astonishing confession.

