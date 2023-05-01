Narromine's Farmer Andrew has shocked audiences by quitting the popular reality television series Farmer Wants a Wife after making an astonishing confession.
Farmer Andrew has found love with Tasmanian truck driver, Claire, and decided to call it quits on his time on the Channel 7 dating series.
The show has been a rocky road for Andrew, a crop and sheep farmer, and full of drama.
Only weeks ago, nurse Lucie, 36 from Victoria, walked out on the show after realising she needed to put herself 'first'.
But after Farmer Andrew's date with Claire in episode 9 which aired on Sunday, April 30, he has realised Claire is the one.
He decided to end his journey on the show early, and farewelled his two remaining ladies, Sarah and Jessica.
He then told Claire: "I'm falling in love with you."
Claire is 27 years old and drives mine trucks. She said before the show began she thought Andrew looked and sounded like someone her "pop would have wanted to meet".
"After reading his bio, I think we would really get along," Claire said.
"I also like the fact that he loves his dogs."
Her message to Farmer Andrew before they met was: "I'd like to share my morning coffee on the front doorstep with my dogs reading the paper before we start our day. I love horses, I love the outdoors and I'd basically like to adopt all the homeless dogs in the world."
She said sharing life with "your special person" is one of "the most important things we can do."
She said her special qualities included the way she treated people how she would like to be treated, as well as her easy-going, loyal, happy, honest, caring and fun nature.
Farmer Andrew told the Daily Liberal back in April: "Something positive has come out of the experience and hopefully it will continue to be."
