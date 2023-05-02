There's no looking back now - winter is here.
It might officially be just under a month away, but Orange welcomed - somewhat unhappily, for some no doubt - the return of our notorious cold, rainy winter weather over the weekend.
April, Orange's driest month of the year on average, was soaked from Friday onwards with almost 70 millimetres of rain falling over 48 hours.
Officially, the city's main weather station at the airport recorded 68.6mm over two days. That significant bump up meant April's monthly total ballooned to 103.6mm - well up on the 47.3mm average Orange records each April.
On top of the huge amount of rain Orange copped, the mercury also dropped noticeably.
From a top of 20 degrees Celsius and autumnal grace on Friday, to a top of around 12 degrees and a wintry abyss on Saturday; Orange looks headed for months of cold weather as June, July and August loom large.
More rain and a top of 13 degrees is predicted for Tuesday in Orange and the city's maximum temperature should hover around that mark for the rest of the working week.
Sunday, though is expected to dip. A top of nine degrees is forecast for the end of the weekend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.