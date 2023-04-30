Hawks and CYMS players dominate the 2023 Group 10 under 18s team set to go head-to-head with old rivals Group 11 in Blayney on Saturday.
Harry Wald, Harrison Kukla, Kaydden Hoad, Beau Hartley, Ethan Young, Connor Vardanega and Jaiden Power make up the seven-strong Hawks representation 17-man squad.
CYMS guns Toby Gibson, Angus Thompson and Angus Buchan have also been named.
Gibson has made his first grade debut with CYMS in 2023 while Hawks' star Harry Wald played his first game back in blue on Sunday at Wade Park after churning out a stack of highlight reel moments while with Penrith in the junior reps this season.
Wald played fullback for Hawks' under 18s in their 18-all draw with Workies, scoring a try.
Lithgow, Mudgee, Cowra and Bathurst clubs St Pat's and Panthers are also represented. The team is coached by Mark Booth.
Group 10 hosts Group 11 at King George Oval from 11am with the league tag clash kicking off the day. Under 18s begin at 12.30pm and first grade from 2pm.
