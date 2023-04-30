Central Western Daily
Group 10 names 10 Orange players in 2023 representative side to play Group 11

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:50am
Hawks and CYMS players dominate the 2023 Group 10 under 18s team set to go head-to-head with old rivals Group 11 in Blayney on Saturday.

Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

