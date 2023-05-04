Central Western Daily
What life is like as a transgender woman in Central West NSW

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Mina Murray was six years old when it first occurred to her that she may be a transgender woman. By nine, she "pretty much knew" it, despite never having seen anyone else like her in the community or otherwise.

