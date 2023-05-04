Mina Murray was six years old when it first occurred to her that she may be a transgender woman. By nine, she "pretty much knew" it, despite never having seen anyone else like her in the community or otherwise.
But it took 20 more years before Ms Murray began her transition; a step to align her body with what her mind always knew to be the case.
While coming to that understanding at such a young age may seem like a positive, it was anything but.
"It was also around that age that there was no future for people to live that way, there was no way for me to picture the future," she told the Central Western Daily.
"That is a dark realisation for a ten-year-old."
A Wiradjuri woman, Ms Murray was born and raised in Cowra and spent many a day in Bathurst and Orange, where friends and family lived.
"I was a pretty awkward, dorky, girly teenager. I wasn't very good at hiding it and people figured it out very quickly. Even though I tried my very best to hide it, it was very obvious who I was as a kid," she said of what life was like growing up in the Central West.
"Being that type of kid in the 1990s and early 2000s was hard, to put it mildly."
At 19 years of age, Ms Murray moved away from the Central West. While being bullied in school was tough, she now looks back on those years in her 20s as some of the toughest she had to deal with mentally.
"That's when I learned how to mask it properly. It doesn't even feel like those ten years were mine," she added.
"I always felt a lot of shame about who I was. I wished I was born a cis woman. I didn't judge other people for (being trans), but I didn't think it was okay for me and I felt a lot of shame about it."
Having hidden her true self for so long, it wasn't until the end of 2021 when Ms Murray finally came to the realisation of who she was.
"That occurred through the fact there's more visibility these days, I was just around more trans people," she said.
"I'd catch snippets of it here or there, but then I picked up a book about 18 months ago and it felt like Alice falling down the hole.
"It took until the point where I had the language and the concepts and confirmation from other people that they experienced this kind of stuff too, to figure out what the missing piece of the puzzle was."
With the benefit of hindsight, the historian and PHD student places credit for that that eye-opening experience on two moments.
The first was seeing an Aboriginal trans woman.
"Up until that point, whenever I had even seen other trans women, they were white. It was a sudden realisation that oh, these two things can cross," Ms Murray said.
The other was seeing a fellow historian speak at a conference in Toowoomba. That historian just so happened to be trans.
"It was so mundane and regular," Ms Murray recalled.
"They were very visibly trans, they were very open about being trans and got up on the stage and delivered their paper. The paper had nothing to do with being trans and nobody mentioned anything about them being trans. They were focused on the person's work.
"I didn't quite realise it at the time but that was probably the moment when the wheels started turning."
That's when she decided to treat the possibility of transitioning like her studies.
Ms Murray went about it in the same way she would if it was a "discrete academic topic where there's no judgement."
"It all came unravelled in about a month," she said.
"Allowing myself to put the shame on hold and realise this might be who you are, and it didn't matter if it was or wasn't, just sit with it for a bit and see how you feel."
Ms Murray came out as trans on January 1, 2022, although that didn't mean everything was all of a sudden sunshine and roses.
"If you come out at 30 or 40 or 50 you probably haven't had a great life. There was a lot of other things to unpack," she said.
"To begin with, I was seeing a therapist every week. Within the first session, they were like 'you're obviously a trans woman, you obviously have dysphoria, that's pretty case closed.' They wanted to talk about other things I needed to unpack. That was really hard."
'Boymoding' is a term used to describe the period when a trans woman attempts to present as male while transitioning with feminising hormones.
Ms Murray decided against this route, but acknowledged it might have made the process early on "easier."
"As soon as I knew, I said I'm not hiding for one more day," she said.
"I didn't look anything like I wanted to look like, but I couldn't hide it. That probably did make things harder in a way."
While she understood that - especially during the early days of her transition - it could be difficult for people to address her by the correct pronouns, she wanted to make clear just what impact misgendering could have on someone like herself.
"It almost combats your reality, it's undermining your sense of self and your sense of the world around you," she said.
"I know I'm a woman and I'm a woman in the world, but in the early days when that type of thing would happen, it's tough because you're trying to fight to assert who you are and it feels like you're constantly swatting off people trying to bulldoze back over it."
It was also around the time of her transition that Ms Murray moved back to Cowra.
Although she had some bad memories of growing up in the Central West, she was pleasantly surprised by the reaction she had in the year since.
"I think it's one of the nice things about transitioning in a small town where you have that personal history is that there's a willingness to love and understand immediately, because you're not just some random trans person, you're someone's kid, someone's sibling," she said.
"I still very much feel like I belong. I have felt embraced by that, whether that's been in Cowra or Canowindra or Orange, it means that I'm not scared to go down the main street."
That doesn't mean there weren't some growing pains.
"With family and older friends it took a bit longer, but it was a mixed bag," she added.
"We're all good now, but my family knew me as a different person for 30 years. Obviously there's a bit of adjustment. On the whole, my family have been really good. All the Aboriginal people in my life, whether they're blood relatives, or community, there's been zero issues."
In terms of malicious transphobia, Ms Murray said she had only ever experienced that online.
"I'm still very scared of it, but to be honest, if I have corrected people in person they'll go 'oh, sorry' and that's all that needs to happen, with strangers anyway," she added.
"There has been a shift, which has been really nice. I'm not sure what it's like if you're a kid in school and you're trans, because kids are kids and they'll find anything to tease you about, let alone something as big as this. As an adult in a small country town, I don't get stares, when I go for a walk, it's just people saying hi."
No matter who you are, there is no escaping the trials and tribulations that comes with paperwork. For someone who is trans, those issues are two-fold to say the least.
"Administration sucks, changing your name sucks," she said.
"Six or seven months on I'm still finding stuff that I haven't changed. Little things like Paypal won't change my name so I've had to make a different account. My bank account, with a bank I really liked, their policies made it so hard to change my details that I ended up closing the account and opening up with a different bank. Getting things like a passport and driver's licence is very important but also very expensive."
On top of her therapy, she also had to find $200 a month for hormone treatment, not to mention having to buy a whole new wardrobe.
"I actually had to sell my car to fund a lot of it, which was tough," she added.
"I had a Navara. I miss having a big ute, it's handy. It was either I didn't get the care I needed or I had a car. That was tough."
But after three decades of hiding her true self Ms Murray is excited by what the future holds for her and willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.