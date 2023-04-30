Flood advice issued for Canowindra as Belubula River levels rise

Three flood warnings were issued for Canowindra on Sunday morning amid rising river levels from localised rainfall.
NSW State Emergency Service Central West zone commander Joshua Clark said there was no concern about property inundation but road closures are expected as the river peaks.
"With the rain that we've experienced over the last 24 hours, which is welcome to some extent, we have seen a minor flood warning that's been issued for the Belubula at a lovely 3am this morning," Mr Clark said.
"It's not causing us too many concerns, there are some potential road closures between Canowindra and Eugowra, that's where the bridge was previously washed out in previous floods, with detours around that.
"We've had no requests or incidents relating to the flood warning for Canowindra, no flood rescues and quite, dare I say, benign at the moment."
Mr Clark said the river is expected to peak at 2.7 to 2.8 metres on Sunday afternoon.
At 12.50pm it was still slightly rising at 2.77 metres.
"At the present time it looks like it's just set to peak for the next couple of hours and then start to reside," he said.
"We've issued three flood warnings this morning because the Belubula is quite a flash-flood catchment so responds quite quickly to rainfall.
"There's no concern around property inundation or stuff like that, it's just because the community is quite sensitive from six months ago having the largest flood in Canowindra that they've experienced so we are just mindful for the community as well."
The NSW SES is advising residents and visitors to monitor warnings issued by NSW SES on its website and Facebook page, listen to their local ABC radio station, and check the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The message was sent after the Bureau of Meteorology advised rainfall totals of 25-48 millimetres have been observed along the Belubula river since 9am on Saturday.
This has caused the river level rises at Canowindra along the Belubula River, where minor flooding was expected to take place on Sunday morning.
Isolated small rises are occurring across Mandagery Creek although the river rises have started to slow between The Needles and Canowindra.
The Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream was at 2.47 metres and steady with initial predictions for it to peak, below the minor flood level about 7.30am.
The Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream could reach the minor flood level of 2.6 metres on Sunday morning, as upstream floodwater continues to arrive.
However, the latest prediction is for a peak of 2.8 metres to take place on Sunday afternoon.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, some local roads maybe impacted adjacent to the river by dangerous floodwaters:
If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.
Listen to your local ABC radio station which can be found at reception.abc.net.au.
Follow us on social media @NSWSES or visit our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Learn about your risk at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/knowyourrisk/
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local Council.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
