Eighteen-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Central West.
About 6.40pm on Saturday, April 29, emergency services were called to Nangar Road, Canowindra, after reports a sedan travelling east had left the roadway and struck a telegraph pole.
The driver - an 18-year-old man - was treated by police and NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene, and have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
