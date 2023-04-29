'I think we can be in the grand final': Bulls' hopes are sky-high after trouncing Trundle

Libby Peschka had herself a night to remember on Friday.
Billed as a dark-horse title contender, the Molong Bulls proved just why as they trounced the visiting Trundle Boomers 46-4 in what was a one-sided affair right from the opening kick-off.
Peschka ran in three tries which included two in two minutes early in the first half.
"It feels really good," she said of her hat-trick.
"But I wouldn't have done it without the girls and all of their support."
One teammate who provided plenty of support was Paige Bohringer.
As well as bagging a try of her own, she also set up Peschka's second of the game after breaking through the Boomers defence straight off a kick-off.
"It sets the tone for the whole game. It gets all the girls excited, really pumped and ready to go," she said of their fast start which saw the Bulls score three tries in the first ten minutes.
The play-maker continued to dominate throughout the game and also believes the Bulls have what it takes to go all the way this season.
"We've got lots of potential, we just need to get there and keep working on it," she added.
In what was the club's first Friday night contest of the year, Bohringer was quick to praise those who came out to support them.
"The Friday night feels gives you so much of a better wind. We knew what we had to do tonight and we just smashed it," she added.
"We love our support from the home town too, it really gets you encouraged."
All in all, the Bulls had eight different try scorers, with Trundle's Brooke Morgan the lone Boomer to cross the line.
The win marks Molong's second of the season, with their only loss - an 8-0 defeat to the Manildra Rhinettes - coming in round two.
Trundle on the other hand are winless and have managed just ten points across their first three games.
So what has been the key to Molong's early-season success? Always play as if the score is close.
"We have to think the score is 0-0 at all times," Peschka added.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
