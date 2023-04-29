The wet weather has wreaked havoc with the opening rounds of junior sport as several games were cancelled across Orange.
Around 35 millimetres fell from 12am to 9am on Saturday April 29 as grey skies and light rain greeted residents as they woke.
This being the first weekend post school holidays, the majority of junior sport had round one pencilled in but the big wet has put paid to some plans.
Orange Hockey Association made the decision to call off all junior rounds including Burra's, Joey's and Open Primary Half Field - Division Two.
At this stage senior games are still on in the afternoon at the hockey centre.
Orange Netball Association (ONA) has been fighting the battle on two fronts with the outdoor courts not ideal for wet weather sport while the indoor facility has sustained water damage.
Only division one and two of seniors will go ahead with divisions three, four and five called off due to the damage.
All junior netball has been cancelled except for the following teams:
Junior and senior football has been cancelled as well.
Orange District Football Association made the call around 9am to not proceed with the MiniRoos coaching course and games as well as under 12 to under 16 matches starting at 9am, 10.25am and 11.50am.
They later called off senior matches for Saturday and will make a decision on Sunday matches in due course.
All junior rugby league is going ahead.
Junior rugby union is also going ahead however the Under 8's Central West Rugby Union trial has been rescheduled to May 7 following the closure of the Kinross Wolaroi School fields.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
